It’s great to see how much enthusiasm our last update sparked, especially among those chasing leaderboard times and thriving on the rush of online races. We truly appreciate all the energy and feedback you've shared. Update 1.6.12 builds on that momentum, refining and enhancing the features we introduced recently.

Updated watching a leaderboard replay, returning to the leaderboards menu will now re-apply the selected filters to show the same leaderboard again.

Updated personal best times chat messages to now be color-coded to the player's LED color.

Updated personal best times to now always favor the all-time leaderboards instead of the monthly leaderboards.

Updated personal best times to immediately show if a better time has been set than on the leaderboard. An '*' is now displayed before your time until the score has been posted and verified on the leaderboard.

Updated the amount of personal best chat messages being shown in multiplayer classic race to no longer include lap time improvements.

Updated and improved the chat visibility behaviour. The chat will now hide itself when flying, if the chat is preferred to be hidden. The chat will now automatically show itself while spectating, or when the finish is shown in classic race and dropout race.

Updated copying drones from other players in the multiplayer game lobby. A drone no longer needs to be shared on the Steam Workshop for a player to copy the drone setup.

Updated the game lingo to remove the term 'waiting room' and replace it with 'game lobby'.

Fixed multiplayer personal best times not always showing your actual best time due to the leaderboards not being updated yet.

Fixed single player personal best times or scores not showing correctly after putting a new personal best score.

Fixed drone skins being included in the recording when flying with a drone with which you haven't had them unlocked yet.

Fixed leaderboard time not uploading when leaving a game before a drone reset was triggered, or the finish screen was shown.