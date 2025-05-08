Greetings, fighters!

Today, update 0.59.5 has been released in the game. Our main focus was optimizing monster sounds to make “Adventure #1” run more smoothly and be more stable.

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, wartime music can now be heard in settlements. The festive atmosphere has even reached the Black Sunset Camp — the radio is now playing there too, broadcasting familiar melodies.

We’ve also prepared a holiday gift for you: the promo code PROMO-VICTORYDAY, which can be activated until May 11 (inclusive). It grants 80 hours of Premium status.

Besides that, other changes have been introduced: in some places, night lighting has been added; in others, minor errors in locations and environmental details have been fixed. All of this is aimed at improving the overall gameplay experience.

The update is now available for download. Thank you for being with us — and happy upcoming holiday, fighters!