8 May 2025 Build 18387053 Edited 8 May 2025 – 10:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Custom levels now have leaderboards!
-leaderboard times are now also set on levels where the outro skips right to the next level (bossfights, level 68)*
-made Hoop highlight much more visible.
-added level "Playground" as a default level in My Levels. You can open it in the Level Editor as an example level.
-bug fixes.

*HINT: if you wanna focus on setting leaderboard times, you can enable the Skip Cutscenes option under Options/Game. It's recommended you finish the Story before doing this.

