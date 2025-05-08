-Custom levels now have leaderboards!

-leaderboard times are now also set on levels where the outro skips right to the next level (bossfights, level 68)*

-made Hoop highlight much more visible.

-added level "Playground" as a default level in My Levels. You can open it in the Level Editor as an example level.

-bug fixes.

*HINT: if you wanna focus on setting leaderboard times, you can enable the Skip Cutscenes option under Options/Game. It's recommended you finish the Story before doing this.