Hey everyone!

Based on your feedbacks; I’ve rolled out a small hotfix with a bunch of tweaks and improvements.

Here’s what’s new:

💸 In-Game Updates

Garage price have been reduced significantly.

Sticker License price have also been lowered.

Added a new objective: Upgrade Customer Quality.

Added new Game Tip for the Customer Quality Upgrade feature.

🖥️ UI & Quality of Life

Polished the Tool Upgrade Menu with minor improvements.

Enhanced the design and behavior of the Game Tip Panel.

Refined some in-game tips to make them clearer and more helpful.

🛠️ Development Updates

Slightly improved park slot collision detection.

Performance tweaks

Let me know what you think, your feedbacks helps me a lot!

Thank you💙🚗💦