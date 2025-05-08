 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18387021 Edited 8 May 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Based on your feedbacks; I’ve rolled out a small hotfix with a bunch of tweaks and improvements.

Here’s what’s new:

💸 In-Game Updates

  • Garage price have been reduced significantly.

  • Sticker License price have also been lowered.

  • Added a new objective: Upgrade Customer Quality.

  • Added new Game Tip for the Customer Quality Upgrade feature.

🖥️ UI & Quality of Life

  • Polished the Tool Upgrade Menu with minor improvements.

  • Enhanced the design and behavior of the Game Tip Panel.

  • Refined some in-game tips to make them clearer and more helpful.

🛠️ Development Updates

  • Slightly improved park slot collision detection.

  • Performance tweaks

Let me know what you think, your feedbacks helps me a lot!

Thank you💙🚗💦

Changed files in this update

Depot 3156531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link