Hey everyone!
Based on your feedbacks; I’ve rolled out a small hotfix with a bunch of tweaks and improvements.
Here’s what’s new:
💸 In-Game Updates
-
Garage price have been reduced significantly.
-
Sticker License price have also been lowered.
-
Added a new objective: Upgrade Customer Quality.
-
Added new Game Tip for the Customer Quality Upgrade feature.
🖥️ UI & Quality of Life
-
Polished the Tool Upgrade Menu with minor improvements.
-
Enhanced the design and behavior of the Game Tip Panel.
-
Refined some in-game tips to make them clearer and more helpful.
🛠️ Development Updates
-
Slightly improved park slot collision detection.
-
Performance tweaks
Let me know what you think, your feedbacks helps me a lot!
Thank you💙🚗💦
