

Cover Art by Berry.

Hello Wild Ones!

A hotfix is rolling out at 3 AM PT on May 8, 2025. Ingame matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.

Adjusted and optimized the ingame chat profanity filter system.

Removed certain roadblocks in The Ricky Mountains and The Crescent Bay to improve movement flow.

Fixed the incorrect reload animations displayed in third person view.

Fixed abnormal reload behavior on certain shotguns.

Fixed an issue where firing (LMB) during M88 reload would cancel the reload and jam the weapon.

Fixed various Japanese localization errors.

Fixed localization text errors in Erwin's cosmetic items.

Fixed incorrect description for Zhenshan's Q ability.

Fixed an issue where revived valiants appeared invisible to players who joined mid-match.

Fixed an occasional issue where Valiant’s weapon would lose recoil after redeploying if knocked down immediately after a melee attack.

Fixed incorrect LMG damage values when switching from shotguns to LMGs on the deployment screen.

Fixed an occasional issue where Hongying’s max HP would become incorrect after retrieving a First Aid Capsule while not at full health.

Fixed an unintended scrolling issue on the Project Sextans' main page.

Fixed an issue where the red dot notification would not appear properly due to incorrect default settings for AN94 muzzle attachments in the weapon attachment system.

Fixed a climbing exploit near Target C’s room door in Operation Mojave, accessible by spamming jumps.

Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck loading when switching between the lobby and career profile.

Fixed an issue where playtime data from no death matches was not being counted in players' career statistics.

Fixed an issue where Uly's weapon model remained visible incorrectly after casting his Ultimate immediately following his E ability.

Fixed an issue where Norman's E ability effect would persist permanently and the ability would become unavailable if activated the moment he was knocked down.

Fixed an occasional issue where right-clicking a weapon on the Valiant Details page would incorrectly open the attachment settings for a different weapon.

Added collision to the coastal area near Target C in The Crescent Bay to prevent players from entering restricted areas.

Removed the Destroyer Silencer attachment for the M88 shotgun.