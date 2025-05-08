 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18386929 Edited 8 May 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed issues with Chinese and Japanese characters in filling task and journal.
You should be able to write in Japanese and Chinese now!

If you encounter any bugs, you can report it in the discord: https://discord.com/invite/xgPUgxr7Au

Thank you!

