Following some suggestions, small fixes and new passive skills, along with a little bit of balancing, we bring you a new update for you to enjoy the game in a better version.
Here are the changes in this version:
Passive
Imperial : Increase their damage if they have an adjacent Imperial allied unit, and also if they have a Hero allied unit.
Hellish: Increases their damage if they have an adjacent Infernal allied unit, if it is the last Hellish unit it gets a big damage and resistance bonus.
Units
Ironclad Dwarf : Gains the Coarse Skin passive. Has had its health reduced slightly to compensate.
Other units have been adjusted for their previous or new passives (Imperial and Infernal).
Skills
War Cry : No longer heals user's health. It now costs 0 action points. Raises its summon point cost.
Certainty Arrow : Deals more damage at later levels. Applies Focused on a previous level. The range at later levels no longer increases, remaining at 3 at all levels.
Long Arrow : Deals more damage at all levels. Focused no longer applies to any level. Reduced cost at all levels except the last one. Reduced the number of uses per turn, except for the last level.
Encounters
- Points adjustment on some encounters based on passives added and results since previous update.
Bugs
Fixed a bug where, in multi-requirement matches, the name of the completed match was displayed instead of the remaining match to be completed.
A significant bug has been reported: when using a move ability that applies damage, the calculation of expected damage may differ in terms of changing the conditions of adjacent units before and after the move.
