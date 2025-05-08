We've updated the game and added an option to improve FPS. For some, it increases the smoothness of animations and increases the average FPS, but on some systems you may not notice the difference.

After public tests, this feature should work stably, but we've moved it to a special section of the menu. It's disabled by default.

To enable it, go to Settings and click Animation Optimization. If you encounter any problems, please send us a report from the game - we'll definitely study it and try to fix it.

What awaits you next in the tavern?

MUSICIANS! We're working on a new free update. Stay tuned! If you want to support us, subscribe to our discord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3387950/Tavern_Manager_Simulator_Supporter_Pack_DLC/