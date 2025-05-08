Story Quests ◆
[Three Xia Unite] quest submission will no longer consume required items. Adjusted Sanxiao Sword quest compatibility (compatible with both new and old save files)
Added [Eastern Sea Orphan I] quest guidance after completing [Chef Advisor III]
Added realm recommendation tips during the second duel with Deng Keli
Fixed preconditions for triggering [Silenced by Murder] quest
[Hidden Market Crane] quest will no longer close [Lost Chapter of Scarlet Illusion] quest during progression
◆ Combat ◆
Fixed abnormal effect of passive skill [Bone Piercer] in Jili Score
Fixed cooldown reduction issue on Taixu Wuji passive skills [Simplicity Embrace], [Heaven's Path], [Substantial Void]
Adjusted difficulty of assassins sent by killer organizations from BOSS-level to elite-level
◆ Quality of Life Improvements ◆
Fixed NPC captive position logic in storylines
Revised member titles in player-created factions
Empty and abandoned factions now excluded from faction war support and relationship changes
Optimized no-fly zone settings for player-built faction bases
Added forging materials to all blacksmith shops
Adjusted material quantities sold by vendors
Unified equipment crafting material requirements based on realm levels
Adjusted pricing for food products
Extended time limit for some assassination quests from 30 to 60 days
Fixed hidden NPC location issue in assassination contracts
Improved readability of faction war declaration descriptions
Added new acquisition points for Divine Sword Finger technique
Updated animation effects for Deluxe Edition spear techniques
