8 May 2025 Build 18386759 Edited 8 May 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Story Quests ◆

  • [Three Xia Unite] quest submission will no longer consume required items. Adjusted Sanxiao Sword quest compatibility (compatible with both new and old save files)

  • Added [Eastern Sea Orphan I] quest guidance after completing [Chef Advisor III]

  • Added realm recommendation tips during the second duel with Deng Keli

  • Fixed preconditions for triggering [Silenced by Murder] quest

  • [Hidden Market Crane] quest will no longer close [Lost Chapter of Scarlet Illusion] quest during progression

◆ Combat ◆

  • Fixed abnormal effect of passive skill [Bone Piercer] in Jili Score

  • Fixed cooldown reduction issue on Taixu Wuji passive skills [Simplicity Embrace], [Heaven's Path], [Substantial Void]

  • Adjusted difficulty of assassins sent by killer organizations from BOSS-level to elite-level

◆ Quality of Life Improvements ◆

  • Fixed NPC captive position logic in storylines

  • Revised member titles in player-created factions

  • Empty and abandoned factions now excluded from faction war support and relationship changes

  • Optimized no-fly zone settings for player-built faction bases

  • Added forging materials to all blacksmith shops

  • Adjusted material quantities sold by vendors

  • Unified equipment crafting material requirements based on realm levels

  • Adjusted pricing for food products

  • Extended time limit for some assassination quests from 30 to 60 days

  • Fixed hidden NPC location issue in assassination contracts

  • Improved readability of faction war declaration descriptions

  • Added new acquisition points for Divine Sword Finger technique

  • Updated animation effects for Deluxe Edition spear techniques

Windows Linux Depot 2361688
