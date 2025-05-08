 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18386598 Edited 8 May 2025 – 09:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Video Settings

  • Added multiple resolution options for better flexibility.

UI Adjustments

  • Slight rework to the settings screen. The background blur was removed so you can still see the game while adjusting settings in-game.

Key Binding Hotfix

  • Some players had issues with key bindings not saving. The problem was caused by unclear UI logic. The button meant to apply changes was labelled "BACK," so many people just hit ESC to exit—thinking settings were already saved, when they actually weren’t.
    This has now been fixed. The UI should be clearer, and settings will apply as expected.

Changed files in this update

