Dear Duckies,

Today is the day our first VR effort sees the light of day.

We always thought the ducks would feel at home in a virtual reality pool, and we finally managed to pull that off.

Yes, Early Access means you might still find it a bit rough around the edges, but we believe your relaxation shouldn't be affected all that much. Also because, if you paid attention, all DLC ducks are included in this VR version!

So go ahead, put your headset on, and find out what’s changed from the original game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3595010/Placid_Plastic_Duck_VR/

Speaking of changes, the first thing you'll notice in PPDS VR is that you can now walk around freely. You don’t have to connect your view to a single duck anymore. Well, it’s not just that you don’t have to — you simply can’t. With all that bobbing around, being able to do that in VR turned out to be a motion-sickness nightmare.

But! You can pick up ducks. Looking around and using your hands to interact is just part of the VR experience, so this marks another significant difference from the game's standard version.

About the original game, please be advised that today the ducks will be on the Steam's front page with a 50% off as a daily deal, together with a 30% off on all DLCs... check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999360/Placid_Plastic_Duck_Simulator/

Back to the VR, we suspect picking up certain ducks at certain times might cause unexpected chaos and glitches, but hey! we respect the old saying that’s been with us ever since we started making ducks:

“There are no mistakes, just happy little accidents.”

Let's see where this VR adventure leads us. And as always, thank you for coming with us!

The turbolento team

PS: sometimes it rains, but the sky is clear over your duck soul