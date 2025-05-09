**It’s not just the horde we’re hunting down in Early Access…

We’re also fighting those pesky bugs! **

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to play Hordes of Hunger and provide us with feedback and bug reports! In this hotfix, we have focused on three main issues that had crept up:

Fixing the Nests spawning in unreachable areas, meaning that players were unable to complete the quest.

Fixed the Hammer Spelling Issues.

Fixed the repeating voice over which is triggered when Mirah uses the light attack on a shielded monster.

The player loses rewards after teleporting after the quest is fixed.

Fixed the cyst spawning during a specific quest.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157710/Hordes_of_Hunger/

Thank you once again to all of our players for your detailed bug reports and feedback! Rest assured, we are working hard to bring you updates and fixes throughout the Early Access period.

If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of Hordes of Hunger so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam forum or in our Discord!