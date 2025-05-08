Added an option for the AI to disable copying players, this disable is turned on by default.
Added an option to set the color difference, turn it on to see the color difference between the units and the map more clearly.
Added option to disable AI from copying player's combinations
Update notes via Steam Community
Added an option for the AI to disable copying players, this disable is turned on by default.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update