Backrooms just got deeper, darker, and more unpredictable. This is one of the biggest updates so far, and we’re excited to share what’s inside:

New levels added

Explore strange new zones, unfamiliar structures, and distorted spaces. Listen carefully. You might not be alone.

Movement improved

Player movement is now smoother, more responsive, and precise — which might help you escape… or not.

Smarter and meaner NPCs

Entities have been upgraded. They hear better, react faster, and might respond to things you didn’t even mean to do.

Enhanced procedural generation

Every run feels more unique. Room layouts, events, and transitions are now more varied — and more dangerous.

This update was shaped by your feedback. Thank you for playing, reporting, and surviving.

And remember: light is your friend — until it isn't.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3424830/Backrooms_MultiVerses/