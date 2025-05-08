 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Because i needed to do an emergency update earlier this morning, here are some patch notes:

  • Adds an option to disable the "-1000" number when you open a chest
  • Adds an option to only randomize your cat based on the favorites you set yourself
  • Adds 1.25x scaling
  • Fixes the always on top setting not applying when you start the game
  • Exchange notifcation was shown if you have favorites but doesn't slot them
  • Screenshots should work now properly without weird white or grey borders
  • Follow reward should work more consistently now
  • Made the item store items non marketable (never intended to do so)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3419431
  • Loading history…
