Because i needed to do an emergency update earlier this morning, here are some patch notes:
- Adds an option to disable the "-1000" number when you open a chest
- Adds an option to only randomize your cat based on the favorites you set yourself
- Adds 1.25x scaling
- Fixes the always on top setting not applying when you start the game
- Exchange notifcation was shown if you have favorites but doesn't slot them
- Screenshots should work now properly without weird white or grey borders
- Follow reward should work more consistently now
- Made the item store items non marketable (never intended to do so)
Changed files in this update