(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone
Today's update content is as follows:
Repairs and Optimizations
-
If the Wraith King dies while jumping, his position will be offset.
-
For Lava Dragon, the invincibility time will be increased during the transition of the second stage of the battle.
-
For Queen of Thorns, the second stage of the battle is considered as a boss and will not be attached with monster attributes.
-
Optimize the attack range and movement speed of the summon "Nai Xun (a character using sword weapons)".
-
The camera movement will be smoother, and the camera will not flash when the boss such as Lava Dragon teleports.
-
Adjust the boss's attack power:
Queen of Thorns: 20->15
Lava Dragon: 20-> 30
If you encounter a BUG after the update, please contact us.
Our email address is:
hunterwing@163.com
That’s all~
I hope you like our game~
Thank you again for your support~
ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )
