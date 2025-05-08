(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

Today's update content is as follows:

Repairs and Optimizations

If the Wraith King dies while jumping, his position will be offset. For Lava Dragon, the invincibility time will be increased during the transition of the second stage of the battle. For Queen of Thorns, the second stage of the battle is considered as a boss and will not be attached with monster attributes. Optimize the attack range and movement speed of the summon "Nai Xun (a character using sword weapons)". The camera movement will be smoother, and the camera will not flash when the boss such as Lava Dragon teleports. Adjust the boss's attack power:

Queen of Thorns: 20->15

Lava Dragon: 20-> 30

If you encounter a BUG after the update, please contact us.

Our email address is:

hunterwing@163.com

That’s all~

I hope you like our game~

Thank you again for your support~

ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )