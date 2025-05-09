Hi Aquanauts!

This is kind of a bonus update to the game. We just added a new ship! Check it out in your base ;)

ALSO very important bugfix connected to corrupted saves. If you have been naming your saves with just numbers, like "1","2" etc. you might have experienced a bug. Not only saves were corrupted, but there was a significant drop of FPS and also a lot of weird letters in the background of the save menu. NOW IT IS FIXED!

However, if your files were corrupted, we need to manually change them or delete them. Please head to our Discord and find Maciej to help you with it. Here is the instruction that you can also find on Discord:

_If your saves are corrupted you have two choices to fix it:

A) If you don't care about your saves, you can delete the "Stardiver" folder in the following location: %APPDATA%..\LocalLow\GreenPlanetGames\

WARNING: this will remove all your existing saves! It fixes the problem as long as you stick to pt. 1 rule.

B) On Discord, you can send me the packed "Stardiver" folder from the same location: %APPDATA%..\LocalLow\GreenPlanetGames\

I can manually change the content of the files and send it back to you. There is a fairly big chance that I'll be able to fix the corrupted save files for you. But it may not fix 100% of them and it may not work in specific cases.

Sorry for the problem and thank you for your understanding. This is already fixed in the game and won't happen in the future (from now on, you can even name your saves "1", "2" etc.)._