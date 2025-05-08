Patch Notes 2.1.0
This is a big update, paving the way for the release of Asleep Act 2 on May 8, an episodic expansion that continues the story from Act 1.
-
Added a launcher to support new chapter installations, especially in preparation for Act 2's release.
-
All game maps are now fully translated and localized in every supported language.
-
Japanese language support added.
-
Minor adjustments to gamepad controls.
-
New animations added.
-
Analu’s theme music added to the chapter selection menu.
⚠️ Important: Saves from previous versions are not compatible due to the new launcher system used to support DLC content.
Changed files in this update