Patch Notes 2.1.0

This is a big update, paving the way for the release of Asleep Act 2 on May 8, an episodic expansion that continues the story from Act 1.

Added a launcher to support new chapter installations, especially in preparation for Act 2's release.

All game maps are now fully translated and localized in every supported language.

Japanese language support added.

Minor adjustments to gamepad controls.

New animations added.

Analu’s theme music added to the chapter selection menu.

⚠️ Important: Saves from previous versions are not compatible due to the new launcher system used to support DLC content.