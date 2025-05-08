 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18386183 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 2.1.0

This is a big update, paving the way for the release of Asleep Act 2 on May 8, an episodic expansion that continues the story from Act 1.

  • Added a launcher to support new chapter installations, especially in preparation for Act 2's release.

  • All game maps are now fully translated and localized in every supported language.

  • Japanese language support added.

  • Minor adjustments to gamepad controls.

  • New animations added.

  • Analu’s theme music added to the chapter selection menu.

⚠️ Important: Saves from previous versions are not compatible due to the new launcher system used to support DLC content.

