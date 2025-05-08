Hello, Hydroponic Farmers 🌱

We’re back with another regular update focused on improving gameplay stability and resolving issues that may affect your day-to-day farming and store operations. Thanks as always for continuing to share reports and feedback!

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

• Fixed Issue Preventing Day Progression

We’ve resolved a bug where the game would not allow players to continue to the next day if a there are problem in the cashier. The system now correctly process completes the day once all active interactions are finished.



• Fixed Customer Queue Logic at Cashier

An issue that caused customer queues at the cashier to become stuck or behave unpredictably has been addressed. Queues should now flow normal, with better handling of the customer data and behavior during queue.



• Fixed and Optimized Employee Stuck Behavior

We’ve made several improvements to prevent employees from getting stuck during tasks like harvesting, restocking, or moving between positions. In addition to fixing known edge cases, this update includes backend logic optimization to make employee process more reliable in complex process. Additionally, if an employee becomes stuck, you no longer need to interact with them manually. After being stuck for one minute, they will now reset themselves and resume work automatically.



• Optimized Empty Growbed Search for Seeding

Employees will now find empty growbeds for seed deployment more efficiently. This reduces the performance when assigning planting tasks and helps maintain a smoother gameplay experience.



• Employee Morale Affects Cashier Speed

The Employee Morale bonus from furniture now has a direct impact on cashier performance. Higher morale will result in faster customer processing times, giving you another way to improve store efficiency through staff management.



• Optimized Commodity Data Processing on Growbeds

Commodities that are still in the growth phase such as fish and plant on growbeds have received data handling optimizations. This helps reduce processing overhead, especially when managing large-scale farm, and contributes to better overall performance during busy game states.

These fixes and improvements are part of our ongoing efforts to make the core gameplay loop feel smoother and more stable. Whether you’re managing in the early game or the late game, these optimizations should help everything run more efficiently. If you still found out one of the problems or new issues arise, don't forget now you can submit your bug report with the Bug Report System in the Tablet Menu. It help us to check your game condition and analyze it further.

As always, thank you for being part of the community and sharing your feedback it makes a big difference! If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to leave us a review on the store page. 🌿

Happy farming!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3152540/Hydroponics_Farm__Store_Simulator/