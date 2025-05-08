~ Changes ~
- Infectious bite properly turns applicable minions it kills undead
- Zombie sound effects
- Apparition description
- Heard Mentality description & no longer ends turn with the druid familiar
- Boars have 50hp and cut out a slightly larger path
- Water Trolls are Available turn 0, damage friendly units (unless seas familiar), hydration (when it transforms them) will heal them to full health again
- Imps/Dragon Egg can heal from arcane spells they cast (from presents)
- Ready up required for unrated games
- Sands of Time will function identical to gate if used while in the water
- Morning Sun should always trigger when applicable
- AFK will only show up in game lobbies
- Plague Hive bees will not empower life dew
- Sudden Death checks for a valid target and its damage values/radius fixed
- Casting Plague Hive on an enemy tombstone will not spawn a zombie
- Flesh bomb damage radius increased
- Undead Monarchs use their undead graphic
- Consume Soul description
- Queen Bee can cast Summon Beehive while at max minions
Players who played on the test server last month have received the Bug Tester role and outfit, thanks for helping out!
Changed files in this update