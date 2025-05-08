 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Thank you very much for your continuous support following the release of the Early Access version of Bullet Noir!

Update #2 is locked, loaded, and live! Here's what's new:

  • Story Mode

Leaderboards are now available via the Main Menu. Climb the global and friends-only ranks across every Story level and game mode—prove your run-and-gun supremacy.

  • The Priest

The Priest has entered Arcade Mode. Bring divine vengeance to the chaos.

  • Controller Users Rejoice

Loading screen tips now correctly display controller prompts.

  • Early Access Content Roadmap

Thanks for walking this dark road with us.

We’re far from done.
Keep your guns close.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3204960/Bullet_Noir/

