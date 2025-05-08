Hey everyone!

Thank you very much for your continuous support following the release of the Early Access version of Bullet Noir!

Update #2 is locked, loaded, and live! Here's what's new:

Story Mode

Leaderboards are now available via the Main Menu. Climb the global and friends-only ranks across every Story level and game mode—prove your run-and-gun supremacy.

The Priest

The Priest has entered Arcade Mode. Bring divine vengeance to the chaos.

Controller Users Rejoice

Loading screen tips now correctly display controller prompts.

Early Access Content Roadmap

Thanks for walking this dark road with us.

We’re far from done.

Keep your guns close.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3204960/Bullet_Noir/