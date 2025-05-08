Hey everyone!
Thank you very much for your continuous support following the release of the Early Access version of Bullet Noir!
Update #2 is locked, loaded, and live! Here's what's new:
-
Story Mode
Leaderboards are now available via the Main Menu. Climb the global and friends-only ranks across every Story level and game mode—prove your run-and-gun supremacy.
-
The Priest
The Priest has entered Arcade Mode. Bring divine vengeance to the chaos.
-
Controller Users Rejoice
Loading screen tips now correctly display controller prompts.
-
Early Access Content Roadmap
Thanks for walking this dark road with us.
We’re far from done.
Keep your guns close.
Changed files in this update