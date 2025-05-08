 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18385868 Edited 8 May 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Due to internal development circumstances, the update originally scheduled for tomorrow as Ver.1.2.3 has been released today as Ver.1.3.0.

Note: This update affects replay data for certain gameplay situations.

Update Details
Changes and Additions

  • Revised menu texts.

  • Added a new "Event Data" category in the "Practice from Replay" screen.

  • Removed the 15-minute time limit from all modes.
    　Note: This affects replay data.

  • Added "Credit 2".

  • Added a new mino design unlockable in SHIRANUI mode.
    　Condition: Clear all tiers (1 to 100) with a T-mark.

  • Added commemorative CTWC mino design celebrating the CTWC tournament (available to all players).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in MASTER mode where playtime in replay data was sometimes incorrectly recorded.
    　Adjustment applied to MASTER mode as a result.

　Developer Note:
　The above issue was identified during debugging and has been resolved. Existing replay data remains unaffected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3328481
