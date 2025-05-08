Due to internal development circumstances, the update originally scheduled for tomorrow as Ver.1.2.3 has been released today as Ver.1.3.0.

Note: This update affects replay data for certain gameplay situations.

Update Details

Changes and Additions

Revised menu texts.

Added a new "Event Data" category in the "Practice from Replay" screen.

Removed the 15-minute time limit from all modes.

Note: This affects replay data.

Added "Credit 2".

Added a new mino design unlockable in SHIRANUI mode.

Condition: Clear all tiers (1 to 100) with a T-mark.

Added commemorative CTWC mino design celebrating the CTWC tournament (available to all players).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in MASTER mode where playtime in replay data was sometimes incorrectly recorded.

Adjustment applied to MASTER mode as a result.

Developer Note:

The above issue was identified during debugging and has been resolved. Existing replay data remains unaffected.