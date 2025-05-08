Due to internal development circumstances, the update originally scheduled for tomorrow as Ver.1.2.3 has been released today as Ver.1.3.0.
Note: This update affects replay data for certain gameplay situations.
Update Details
Changes and Additions
-
Revised menu texts.
-
Added a new "Event Data" category in the "Practice from Replay" screen.
-
Removed the 15-minute time limit from all modes.
Note: This affects replay data.
-
Added "Credit 2".
-
Added a new mino design unlockable in SHIRANUI mode.
Condition: Clear all tiers (1 to 100) with a T-mark.
-
Added commemorative CTWC mino design celebrating the CTWC tournament (available to all players).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in MASTER mode where playtime in replay data was sometimes incorrectly recorded.
Adjustment applied to MASTER mode as a result.
Developer Note:
The above issue was identified during debugging and has been resolved. Existing replay data remains unaffected.
Changed files in this update