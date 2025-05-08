Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game.

It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Fixes

New Grizzly Bear model replaces the old bear

Fixed loading of scales and rotations of particular terrain objects in Story

Adjusted the center position of the 3rd base camp

Skill levels are now correctly reflected when selecting tasks from the Shaman

Fixed fireflies

Randomize Seed button when creating a new Sandbox world

Seed field now blocks erroneous values

Fixed camera controller binding being shown when using Mouse/Keyboard

The plan is to polish the new features in the upcoming minor updates and continue working on the new Fight system, the New Campaign Story, multiplayer, and the Sandbox improvements to prepare for the 1.0 release. Do you have any cool ideas? Please let us know.

We Want to Hear From You!

Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839060/Polylithic/