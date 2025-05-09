Dear subjects,
Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.
[Performance Improvements and New Features]
Set maximum font size as default for Steam Deck
Adjusted the position of the "Charges and Defense" background to prevent visual obstruction
Changed the tier of "Captured Heretic" to Bronze
Improved visual effects on the ending interface
[Bug Fixes]
The following list might contain spoilers; read at your own risk.
Fixed an issue where Old Judge Amur would disappear after removing the King of Flames
Fixed an issue where certain scenarios in "Birth of a God" would not generate subsequent events
Fixed an issue where sacrifices weren't being consumed upon failed checks in "Fardak's Rain Prayer Sacrifice"
Removed locked status from certain characters when entering the Dragonslaying storyline ending
Fixed an issue where "Request Holy Icon" could be activated twice
Fixed several issues that might prevent "Seeking Order Aid" from triggering properly
In "Eternal Legacy," Qais' ring will now be properly given to Qais
Fixed an issue where players could still use "Methinks" after Deicide begins
Fixed an issue where Lumera's ladder promotion wasn't applying the promotion tag
Fixed an issue where the "Righteous Cause" event couldn't be opened
Fixed an issue where the Star-Souled was being removed after "Behind the Veil"
The game is the latest If the in-game version matches any one of following:
Win64: 1.0.c2494895
Linux: 1.0.e8add54c
MacOs: 1.0.ab673a98
