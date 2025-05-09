Dear subjects,

Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.

[Performance Improvements and New Features]

Set maximum font size as default for Steam Deck

Adjusted the position of the "Charges and Defense" background to prevent visual obstruction

Changed the tier of "Captured Heretic" to Bronze

Improved visual effects on the ending interface

[Bug Fixes]

The following list might contain spoilers; read at your own risk.

Fixed an issue where Old Judge Amur would disappear after removing the King of Flames

Fixed an issue where certain scenarios in "Birth of a God" would not generate subsequent events

Fixed an issue where sacrifices weren't being consumed upon failed checks in "Fardak's Rain Prayer Sacrifice"

Removed locked status from certain characters when entering the Dragonslaying storyline ending

Fixed an issue where "Request Holy Icon" could be activated twice

Fixed several issues that might prevent "Seeking Order Aid" from triggering properly

In "Eternal Legacy," Qais' ring will now be properly given to Qais

Fixed an issue where players could still use "Methinks" after Deicide begins

Fixed an issue where Lumera's ladder promotion wasn't applying the promotion tag

Fixed an issue where the "Righteous Cause" event couldn't be opened

Fixed an issue where the Star-Souled was being removed after "Behind the Veil"

