Hi everyone!

Thanks so much for all the feedback on Twitch, Steam, and Discord! I’ve made a few new changes and improvements based on what you’ve shared.

New Feature

Teleport Home Button: You can now teleport back to your home from anywhere using the pause menu. If you ever get stuck or wander too far, this will bring you right back home.

Balance Updates

Teddy’s Card: Now boosts item sales at the register by 50%, and also increases shop experience gain by 50%. This should help new shopkeepers level up faster and unlock upgrades more easily.

Paint Costs: Paint is now way more affordable, reduced from 100 coins to just 10! It’s no longer a luxury item, so go decorate!

World Updates

Teddy’s Story Fix: Teddy will no longer disappear after Day 5 if you didn’t heal him in time. He’ll stay and give you as many chances as you need to help him. More story updates are coming soon!

More Faeries: Three new faeries have been added to the world, bringing the total to six. Keep exploring to find them all!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where mined stone could give a “ghost item.” While the bug is fixed, any ghost items already in your inventory may still show up. I’m working on a fix for those too.

Various small environment bug fixes.