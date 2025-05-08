 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18385663 Edited 8 May 2025 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small game update:

  • Correction of a blocking bug (Spanish version)
  • Added graphic effects
  • Slight rebalancing (traps now disappear after activation)
  • Minor optimizations

Enjoy! ^^

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3669961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link