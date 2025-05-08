Effects in UI
The appearance of many effects has been updated, and many new icons have been added
Added a display of current, active effects on the ship. Now you don't have to remember all types of effects/look at the advanced information every time. In order to see the strength of the effect/what it does, you can simply click on the effect
Convoys and bosses
The "convoy" mechanic has been introduced around the main leader-bots. The following objects included:
-
Pirate Dreadnought
Received 3 MK1 corsairs that make up his "retinue" for pursuit
-
Captured Caan ship-colonizer (Engineer)
Due to the ship's onboard power and the excellent protection of the system itself by bastions, did not receive a retinue
-
Kiuna
Due to the fact that this is a research ship with very weak onboard weapons, the boss received a huge escort of "defenders"
-
Trading barges
Higher chance of items and drops from transport, but also armed defenders
Bot AI and priorities
Patrols stopped randomly shooting at anyone attacking them with the entire group of mobs, removing the point of dividing groups into tank-dd. Now their aggro works according to the simplified "whoever is closer is a priority"
The military has stopped working according to the simplified "whoever is closer is a priority". Since they are system defenders, they now choose targets that attack their allies (or themselves) with the first priority
The new "convoy" will only retaliate when damaging itself/the convoy target, or if you are the threat to the leader
Changes
-
Added a quest that teaches about microugprades of ships
-
Miner can now be microupgraded to Harvester without his blueprints
-
Ships that were destroyed with a burning effect spread the burning around themselves in a small radius to continue the chain reaction
-
Area damage effects can no longer harm people with a PvP block
-
PvP zones are now also shown on the screen when you are inside them (near the radar)
-
Added some advanced resource crafts
-
Added a credit purchase/spend output log. Enabled by default
-
Quick action with moving items now works in the trade window as well
-
Negative status now reduces the reputation ceiling with corsairs by half
-
The "carrier" effect received an increase in the cost of drone-maintenance for its buffs
-
The difficulty indicators of systems in the 3rd sector at the caan/vortex were artificially reduced by 25%
Fixes
-
Now, if the player's account was damaged in any way during the saving process, the player will be kicked from the game with a small rollback, in order to avoid data loss
-
Quests no longer take improved items
-
Fixed an incorrect number of components when issuing anid/medramill items for the quest to learn modularity
-
Fixed errors with bots, in which they:
-
lost their path, did not having time to see that they had already jumped
-
tried to become elite right in the arena
-
tried to land on the planet more than once in one flight
-
Changed files in this update