Effects in UI

The appearance of many effects has been updated, and many new icons have been added

Added a display of current, active effects on the ship. Now you don't have to remember all types of effects/look at the advanced information every time. In order to see the strength of the effect/what it does, you can simply click on the effect

Convoys and bosses

The "convoy" mechanic has been introduced around the main leader-bots. The following objects included:

Pirate Dreadnought

Received 3 MK1 corsairs that make up his "retinue" for pursuit

Captured Caan ship-colonizer (Engineer)

Due to the ship's onboard power and the excellent protection of the system itself by bastions, did not receive a retinue

Kiuna

Due to the fact that this is a research ship with very weak onboard weapons, the boss received a huge escort of "defenders"

Trading barges

Higher chance of items and drops from transport, but also armed defenders

Bot AI and priorities

Patrols stopped randomly shooting at anyone attacking them with the entire group of mobs, removing the point of dividing groups into tank-dd. Now their aggro works according to the simplified "whoever is closer is a priority"

The military has stopped working according to the simplified "whoever is closer is a priority". Since they are system defenders, they now choose targets that attack their allies (or themselves) with the first priority

The new "convoy" will only retaliate when damaging itself/the convoy target, or if you are the threat to the leader

Changes

Added a quest that teaches about microugprades of ships

Miner can now be microupgraded to Harvester without his blueprints

Ships that were destroyed with a burning effect spread the burning around themselves in a small radius to continue the chain reaction

Area damage effects can no longer harm people with a PvP block

PvP zones are now also shown on the screen when you are inside them (near the radar)

Added some advanced resource crafts

Added a credit purchase/spend output log. Enabled by default

Quick action with moving items now works in the trade window as well

Negative status now reduces the reputation ceiling with corsairs by half

The "carrier" effect received an increase in the cost of drone-maintenance for its buffs

The difficulty indicators of systems in the 3rd sector at the caan/vortex were artificially reduced by 25%

Fixes