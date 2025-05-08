Hi all!

We're back, and we're bringing you the biggest update we've dropped so far - the Spoils of the Abyss Update!

This update is our first major content update, and we've changed the way rewards work! We're bringing you a bunch of brand new stuff, lots of FREE things, and more opportunities to earn even more rewards! Now, you'll be able to play through Starless Abyss with even more tools in your arsenal, with even more options than ever before!

And of course, we've got a bunch more bug fixes, with some balance & quality of life changes!



Here's what you can expect:

All rewards can now be re-rolled! You can use DICE to change the rewards for both ships and artifacts

All rewards can now be salvaged! Cards & Rituals will give you DICE, ships will give you HP repair, and Artifacts will give you credits

In the Shipyard, you can select which ship to upgrade and you can upgrade more than one ship (credits allowing!)

The free rewards every 3 combats and random encounters will only offer you cards from your factions & Counter Horror

D8 is back to corruption cloud

Bound gains less credits from corpse destruction, changed from 20 to 10

Sentinels now have less HP, down from 6 to 4

Unyielding Clutch downside reduced from 2 to 1

Dweller Charging Orbs HP down from 5 to 4

Repair options will now only show up if the fleet is damaged

Bound Grave Robber II buffed, with +5 shield & -2 heat

Bound will now receive a curse if the sacrifice option is selected

RNGO & Power plan events now only require a DICE of value 1 to skip event

Radiant shield now gives twice as much shield as heat cooled down

Resonance card buffed with +1/+1 damage

Stealth Missile now deals 5 missile damage, it won't exit stealth, and draws 1 Card

Concealed card buffed from 4 to 5

Around 30 cards have been adjusted to also include draw card actions.

Fixed a bug where Supplemental Heat would remove all heat capacity when it's removed

Fixed a bug where Tactical Mines would not give the full card count correctly

Fixed a bug where Quantum Swap would not trigger the "All Over The Place" achievement

Fixed a bug where Limitless capacitor had the keyword deplete

Fixed a bug where Store Services would not re-enable visually after you gain credits

Fixed a bug where the Red Button would get extra damage from channelling enemies

Fixed a bug where cards would retain upgrade status in the run & codex

Fixed a bug where Space sale and other store modifiers would not trigger in the new store

Fixed a bug where Stealth Assault would target an enemy that already died

Fixed issues with incorrect Chinese Translations (thank you thurvivo50 for helping us!)

Fixed a bug where choosing repair before the boss would add an empty node in the timeline

Fixed a bug with Astra multi hit attack not dealing damage in stealth

Fixed a bug with Missiles sometimes getting stuck if the target dies while they are traveling

Fixed a bug where Star Eater would softlock when there was no valid path

Fixed a bug where Corruptor would softlock when the target dies while it's being pulled

Fixed a bug with reinforcement waves not spawning sometimes in rifts, causing a softlock

Fixed a bug with Korean text sometimes showing variables instead of translated text

Fixed a bug with win conditions triggering when both player and boss die at the same moment, resulting in a corrupted run continuing without ships

Fixed a bug where the achievement for Proxima unlock would trigger, but the game didn't save that the proxima was unlocked

Fixed a bug when Echo's malfunction achievement wouldn't trigger correctly if you quit and resume the game later on

Fixed a bug with Stealth missile targeting star eater segments

Fixed a bug where upgrading a ship in the store would not give you the full upgrade (if you go from tier 1 -> 3 for example)

Rewired Defense now respects threshold

Flanker now gets double damage buff for only one turn

Mine Synthesizer now uses the strategy label

Star Eater's tail now won't show as channeling

Slime will not travel to Turrets via Sonic if it's possessing a ship

Adjusted numerical values of some artifacts to give more damage/shield

Act 4 Boss attack will now no longer hurt enemies

Flanker double damage keyword now shows

ReFocus now gives a damage buff

Thank you for joining us on all the cool stuff we've been doing for Starless Abyss so far, there's still more to come, so keep sending in your feedback and bug reports, it helps us a great deal!