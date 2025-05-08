Hi all!
We're back, and we're bringing you the biggest update we've dropped so far - the Spoils of the Abyss Update!
This update is our first major content update, and we've changed the way rewards work! We're bringing you a bunch of brand new stuff, lots of FREE things, and more opportunities to earn even more rewards! Now, you'll be able to play through Starless Abyss with even more tools in your arsenal, with even more options than ever before!
And of course, we've got a bunch more bug fixes, with some balance & quality of life changes!
Here's what you can expect:
-
All rewards can now be re-rolled! You can use DICE to change the rewards for both ships and artifacts
-
All rewards can now be salvaged! Cards & Rituals will give you DICE, ships will give you HP repair, and Artifacts will give you credits
-
In the Shipyard, you can select which ship to upgrade and you can upgrade more than one ship (credits allowing!)
-
The free rewards every 3 combats and random encounters will only offer you cards from your factions & Counter Horror
-
D8 is back to corruption cloud
-
Bound gains less credits from corpse destruction, changed from 20 to 10
-
Sentinels now have less HP, down from 6 to 4
-
Unyielding Clutch downside reduced from 2 to 1
-
Dweller Charging Orbs HP down from 5 to 4
-
Repair options will now only show up if the fleet is damaged
-
Bound Grave Robber II buffed, with +5 shield & -2 heat
-
Bound will now receive a curse if the sacrifice option is selected
-
RNGO & Power plan events now only require a DICE of value 1 to skip event
-
Radiant shield now gives twice as much shield as heat cooled down
-
Resonance card buffed with +1/+1 damage
-
Stealth Missile now deals 5 missile damage, it won't exit stealth, and draws 1 Card
-
Concealed card buffed from 4 to 5
-
Around 30 cards have been adjusted to also include draw card actions.
-
Fixed a bug where Supplemental Heat would remove all heat capacity when it's removed
-
Fixed a bug where Tactical Mines would not give the full card count correctly
-
Fixed a bug where Quantum Swap would not trigger the "All Over The Place" achievement
-
Fixed a bug where Limitless capacitor had the keyword deplete
-
Fixed a bug where Store Services would not re-enable visually after you gain credits
-
Fixed a bug where the Red Button would get extra damage from channelling enemies
-
Fixed a bug where cards would retain upgrade status in the run & codex
-
Fixed a bug where Space sale and other store modifiers would not trigger in the new store
-
Fixed a bug where Stealth Assault would target an enemy that already died
-
Fixed issues with incorrect Chinese Translations (thank you thurvivo50 for helping us!)
-
Fixed a bug where choosing repair before the boss would add an empty node in the timeline
-
Fixed a bug with Astra multi hit attack not dealing damage in stealth
-
Fixed a bug with Missiles sometimes getting stuck if the target dies while they are traveling
-
Fixed a bug where Star Eater would softlock when there was no valid path
-
Fixed a bug where Corruptor would softlock when the target dies while it's being pulled
-
Fixed a bug with reinforcement waves not spawning sometimes in rifts, causing a softlock
-
Fixed a bug with Korean text sometimes showing variables instead of translated text
-
Fixed a bug with win conditions triggering when both player and boss die at the same moment, resulting in a corrupted run continuing without ships
-
Fixed a bug where the achievement for Proxima unlock would trigger, but the game didn't save that the proxima was unlocked
-
Fixed a bug when Echo's malfunction achievement wouldn't trigger correctly if you quit and resume the game later on
-
Fixed a bug with Stealth missile targeting star eater segments
-
Fixed a bug where upgrading a ship in the store would not give you the full upgrade (if you go from tier 1 -> 3 for example)
-
Rewired Defense now respects threshold
-
Flanker now gets double damage buff for only one turn
-
Mine Synthesizer now uses the strategy label
-
Star Eater's tail now won't show as channeling
-
Slime will not travel to Turrets via Sonic if it's possessing a ship
-
Adjusted numerical values of some artifacts to give more damage/shield
-
Act 4 Boss attack will now no longer hurt enemies
-
Flanker double damage keyword now shows
-
ReFocus now gives a damage buff
Thank you for joining us on all the cool stuff we've been doing for Starless Abyss so far, there's still more to come, so keep sending in your feedback and bug reports, it helps us a great deal!
- Konafa Games & No More Robots
Changed files in this update