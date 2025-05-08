Greetings Pilgrims;

This patch contains some fixes and tweaks based on reports and feedback gathered from the community. It should also mark the final fix patch before I begin working on the first significant update.

Thank you to everyone for supporting me and the game. It means a lot.

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the farming level was displayed as the cooking level in the review colonist jobs menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the "Advanced Farm" not to remember your chosen sorting method.

I have increased the weight of "Killbots". They were far too light considering the weight of their parts to construct.

The rotation tooltips for some objects that can't be rotated were removed.

Fixed an issue that caused "Platinum Drills" to deconstruct as "Obsidian Drills".

I have added a new YouTube creator poster for GameEdged, who has been doing a fantastic series on the game. This can be found on the "Decoration Constructor."

I fixed a bunch of small spelling and grammar issues. A Massive shout-out to Vardis for his assistance in the Steam forums.

Fixed an issue where the workshop showed as a logistics center on deconstruction.

I added a new tip to the seeds to indicate they are planted manually on a basic farm. A few players think they should put them in the irrigation machine to grow. This tip should clarify that you must plant them in the dirt and then run the irrigation to grow plants.

We added a display to the mess hall to show the exact amount of food and drinks in storage, making life easier.

We fixed an issue where, when using "Advanced Power Generators," your base could load up offline due to the generators waiting to see if you had a worker assigned on load. This will no longer happen.

We have added a new way to flag clients as retail and demo builds. This should smooth over issues from cloud saves when moving from the demo to the full game.

Added notifications when power generators are killed by attacking creatures.

That is it for this patch. I plan to move towards the first significant update. If any minor issues get reported, I will likely add fixes to the next content update. However, if any considerable problems get reported, we will make that a priority to patch and fix. We are safe from any significant issues at this time, but I am always ready to handle what comes up. If you want to stay up-to-date with development or have a glimpse into ongoing work, consider joining the Discord.