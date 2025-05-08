Greetings, medievalists!

The new major update, titled “Smarter Enemies & Siege Weapons” (0.24.6) is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG! All the fixes and improvements from the experimental branch are now stable, tested, and present in this update! These include: new enemy AI, siege weapons, and much more!

Here are the notes for what awaits you in this version, but first - a warning:

Mods might not work

Please note: if you are using mods you might experience crashes or even an inability to start the game. That might happen because the mods you are using have not adapted to this update, because we added many new functionalities to the moddable jsons. More about that in the Advanced Modding Support section. Contact mod owners and let them know and turn off those mods until the issue is resolved.

New Enemy AI



Enemies now have a new group AI that we refer to as the Commander AI. The Commander AI uses a pathfinding system different to the one enemies use and can search through walls, doors, gaps and ground. This way the commander AI will give orders to enemies to dig, build and destroy obstacles on their way. Here is how that relates to the enemy behavior:

Destroying walls, windows, floors, roofs : The Commander AI will determine what enemy unit has the best weapon to combat buildings and will send that unit to take down the building.

Building floors and ladders : Enemies will build small floor bridges to traverse gaps in order to enter your stronghold. To traverse vertical obstacles, enemies will build stick ladders. Enemies magically spawn resources to construct these buildings

Install siege structures : Enemies will spawn with siege structures in their inventory and deploy siege structures on the map.

Cut vegetation : If the siege weapon is placed where there is a tree in the way the enemies will clear that area first.

Use siege weapons : The enemy will use siege weapons and target points of interest the commander AI determines important to destroy.

Dig Voxels : Enemies will dig voxels if the player chooses to use terrain as a way of defending their base.

Destroy furniture: The destruction of players' valuable furniture and structures is now a way for raiders to achieve victory. Because of that, enemies will target furniture in valuable rooms and destroy it. Speaking of victory…

Battle Scales



To make the win-lose situation a bit clearer we’ve added a scale to the UI that shows the player how the battle is going. Before, the situation was not clear as there were a bunch of situations where you would kill (a lot of) enemies and still lose. Now, the enemy units are given points and killing a unit will move the scale in the victory section, while losing structures and settlements will move the scale in the defeat section.

“Tie“ outcome has been added to cover the situations where neither you nor the enemy didn't do much.

We plan to add different thresholds to the scale where there would be different consequences depending on how severe the defeat was. Sometimes you may lose resources, but in a massive defeat unconscious settlers might be taken as prisoners by the enemy.

This battle balance scale is important for the addition of different types of battles like player attacking the enemy and caravan ambushes that are coming up in later major updates.

Siege Weapons



Siege weapons have been totally overhauled, and the old trebuchet that appeared instantly with the raiders is gone. Siege weapons are now constructible things for you to place on your walls or wherever you see fit.

The siege weapons you can build are:

Trebuchet : A long-range siege weapon that fires slowly but does massive damage to a single point. It doesn’t have an infinite range nor huge area damage like before. The trebuchet has 3x various ammunition types - regular round stone projectile, flammable oil ammunition and a Greek fire variation of flammable oil.

Onager : A mid-ranged siege weapon that fires a bunch of smaller stones in an area. Good for raining down on enemy groups. Does mid damage to structures. Onager also has 3x variations of its ammunition: regular, flammable and Greek fire.

Ballista: Mid-range precise siege weapon. Fires fairly fast. Has a massive boost to its range when on higher ground, making it ideal for anti-siege purposes. Right now, ballista only has one variation of ammunition. This will be updated later on.



What you need to know about siege weapon usage:

Siege weapons can be installed and uninstalled. That way, they can be moved around the map.

Settlers need to bring one ammunition instance and load the machine before firing, so keeping a stockpile of ammunition nearby is important.

Siege machines will not fire automatically. They need to be given a target by the player. The target can be one-time or continuous.

NOTE: “Enemy Armed with Trebuchets within custom difficulty has been renamed to “Enemy Spawns Siege Weapons”. Yes, you can disable the enemy's ability to construct and use siege weapons.

Advanced Modding Support

Advanced Modding Support is part of this update, too. With it, you are now able to add meshes, sprites and textures into Going Medieval.

All of the necessary instructions can be found on our website or the Steam guide that received an update.

Our github covers all of this, too, and is a good starting point.

A bunch of json files are now changed and include MeshVariations for loading custom meshes, textures and setting shader parameters.

In addition to that, we've also added a new batch of moddable jsons.