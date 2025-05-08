Update 6
-
Added Walking Sway
-
Added Level 5 (half-baked)
-
Added Bolt Action Rifle
-
Added Tactical Bolt Action Rifle
-
Added new song "heist".
-
Added ADS FOV zoom effect.
-
Added Sensitivity option.
-
Added Custom crosshair for throwables
-
Shop now darkens background when opening to improve contrast.
-
Buncha other stuff
-
Fixed sprinting while standing still, still creates the sprint effect/sound.
-
Fixed Broken Crosshair on throwables
-
Fixed awkward arm position for Grenade.
-
Buncha other stuff.
Changed files in this update