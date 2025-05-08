 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18384831 Edited 8 May 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 6

  • Added Walking Sway

  • Added Level 5 (half-baked)

  • Added Bolt Action Rifle

  • Added Tactical Bolt Action Rifle

  • Added new song "heist".

  • Added ADS FOV zoom effect.

  • Added Sensitivity option.

  • Added Custom crosshair for throwables

  • Shop now darkens background when opening to improve contrast.

  • Buncha other stuff

  • Fixed sprinting while standing still, still creates the sprint effect/sound.

  • Fixed Broken Crosshair on throwables

  • Fixed awkward arm position for Grenade.

  • Buncha other stuff.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3355211
