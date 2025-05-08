Bugfixes:
-
Encounters (S8E4): Fixed that the rules engine sometimes crashed at the beginning of the Clockwork Soldier's turn if the Clockwork Soldier used Activate Defenses on itself the previous turn.
-
Text: Fixed that the rules block for enemy manufactured weapons showed some traits twice.
Modding:
- Archetypes: Fixed that spellcasting archetypes would sometimes crash if selected alongside the same archetype from DawnniExpanded. To some extent, this problem still exists: If you want to use base game archetypes, do not use DawnniExpanded archetypes on the same character.
