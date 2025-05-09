An unusually EXPLOSIVE update! With some cool new explosion effects from Talon. Explosions now look super cool, and also no longer penetrate walls.

We've also fixed some terrible bugs in the last version (no, you weren't mean to be full healing every floor 😅). We've improved the sphere choices with new UI and added more run modifiers and chronosphere sizes.

⚠️ If you haven't joined the playtest, sign up on our store page now to get access to the build!

🖼️ Art

💥 New explosion VFX! 💥

Added Toxic landmark district for War Monkeys.

Added "Compound" light landmark district for War Monkeys.

Added "Bone Room" district for Bellusect.

🏓 Gameplay

Fix bug where instability would increase when descending levels instead of ascending.

Fix bug where health was fully restored every time you enter a level.

Make game camera movement faster/tighter to prevent interaction buttons from drifting in the command phase.

✅ UI

Tactic, passive, and abilities in the character select screen are displayed side-by-side.

More details have been added to the Chronosphere choice.

Fixed opening message and experience summaries not being centered in ultra-wide.

Control bindings in text refresh after being rebound (legacy UI retains old bindings but will be replaced in the long term).

Floor names are now always shown, instead of being shown with the instability bar.

Gadget HUD buttons have initial hex styling.

🗺️ Level Generation

Added 2 larger experimental sphere sizes.

Chronospheres can generate with different modifiers!

Fixed an issue causing various floor obstacles to be rotated opposite to the intended direction.

Added support for generating multiple grid types per-floor! 🗺️

Optimised some parts of map generation to be far less expensive on larger floors.

Retuned all grid generation profiles to be more distinct and interesting, and added many new ones including 7 hybrid ones!

Increased the amount of larger spaces which appear by 20%.

🤖 Tech

Improved performance by disabling physics decorations outside the camera view.

Save game automatically when you enter a new floor, and restore the saved game when reopening the game.

🔊 Audio

Made changes to some Rexogenus Weapon SFX.

Check out the full changelog.

Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.

—Chronosphere Team