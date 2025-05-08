 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18384658 Edited 8 May 2025 – 06:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated in-game cursor to have white outline. Better contrast to see where your cursor is.

I believe this is the final small update.

