 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18384397 Edited 8 May 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

there are a lot of sound events.... sorry this is taking longer than i thought.
ive introduced some sound bugs too. i think ill have it done in another day or two.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3163831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link