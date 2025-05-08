A new update is now available on Steam (1.1.1 Version 17B) which has 2 major new features:

Rivals List

you can now make a list of players (called your "rivals") and then filter all leaderboards to only show those players! This should make the leaderboards a bit more meaningful for a wider range of players, or friend groups who are playing the game and want to easily compare their scores.

EMOJIS!

When posting in cubenet, we now have some beautiful 16x16 pixel art emojis that you can use! See the new emoji panel on the right when posting, and click on an emoji to insert its name into your post. In addition to many standard emojis, there are some fun ones specific to Cubenet.

Read Status

Threads will now indicate if they have unread posts to help you keep track of what's new in cubenet.