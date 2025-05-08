 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18384300
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Better Mouse Support in Menus
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed billboard sprites rotation

  • Bike shows max level when max level is reached

If you run into any issues ro bugs, please contact us at support.stunt@hyperkani.com
Thank you!

