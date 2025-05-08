Improvements
- Better Mouse Support in Menus
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed billboard sprites rotation
-
Bike shows max level when max level is reached
If you run into any issues ro bugs, please contact us at support.stunt@hyperkani.com
Thank you!
