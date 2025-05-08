New:
-Updated the main menu with a "Future Contents" section
-Added the settings menu
-Moved the music volume controller into the settings menu
-Added a cursor selector section in the settings menu (coming soon)
-Removed the random messages
-Changed the position of the counter and warning message
-Added a new space on the main screen for upgrades
-New upgrades added:
Auto Gift (2 min) [200 Coins]: Automatically opens the gift box every second, as long as you have enough coins
Double Speed (1 min) [500 Coins]: Tired of normal speed? Speed things up by doubling the timer speed
Triple Speed (1 min) [750 Coins]: Go even faster with 3x timer speed
Fixes:
-Fixed some button collision issues
-Fixed upgrades not stacking correctly
-Fixed an issue causing the main menu music not to loop
Known Issues:
-Upgrade timers don't save when quitting the game
Changed files in this update