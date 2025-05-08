New:

-Updated the main menu with a "Future Contents" section

-Added the settings menu

-Moved the music volume controller into the settings menu

-Added a cursor selector section in the settings menu (coming soon)

-Removed the random messages

-Changed the position of the counter and warning message

-Added a new space on the main screen for upgrades

-New upgrades added:

Auto Gift (2 min) [200 Coins]: Automatically opens the gift box every second, as long as you have enough coins

Double Speed (1 min) [500 Coins]: Tired of normal speed? Speed things up by doubling the timer speed

Triple Speed (1 min) [750 Coins]: Go even faster with 3x timer speed

Fixes:

-Fixed some button collision issues

-Fixed upgrades not stacking correctly

-Fixed an issue causing the main menu music not to loop

Known Issues:

-Upgrade timers don't save when quitting the game