1.The base shield upgrade in the random map now has a transition effect.

2. The collision limit for unit pathfinding has been reduced. That is to say, you will now see that the Boss can pass through narrower terrain, but it will somewhat penetrate the mountain.

3. The Boss from the first level will now appear on the random map, but the Boss's model will shrink by 20%, while other data remains unchanged. Refresh every 5 minutes starting from 15 minutes.

4. The resources of enemies in the random map are now increasing twice, while previously it was once.

The core recovery values of the shield in the second level and the random map now show the results after the impact of operational efficiency. Previously, strengthening the shield also accelerated the core recovery speed of the shield, but the unit panel did not display the effect.

1.The acidic marsh map has added post-treatment effects under the acid liquid.

2. The graphics and layout of the second and third levels of the random map have been optimized.

3. When building units in the random map, the buildable areas are displayed.

4. The terrain material around the buildings in the random map will change to steel plates, and the buildings will be restored after being destroyed.