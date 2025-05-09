 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18384031 Edited 9 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for the ongoing support and feedback. We noticed that matchmaking was reaching server rate limits, so we patched it. Now the quickmatch screen shouldn't timeout in the "loading battleground" message.
We also managed to sneak some smaller, quality of life fixes.

The complete changelog:

  • fixed case where matchmaking requests would reach rate limits of the server leading to a "loading battleground" timeout

  • fixed current locale not taken into account in the dropdown

  • fixed case where the spanish locale was used although not available

  • fixed case where in certain screen aspect ratios the tier#3 skills weren't draggable

  • fixed System Crasher not being visible

  • fixed case where a popup would appear if you right click on an empty skill slot on the battleground

  • fixed Shrappie Shrapnel, Speedy Scrapper combo having a limit

Thank you for playing, see you in the battlegrounds!

Changed files in this update

