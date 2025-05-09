Thank you all for the ongoing support and feedback. We noticed that matchmaking was reaching server rate limits, so we patched it. Now the quickmatch screen shouldn't timeout in the "loading battleground" message.

We also managed to sneak some smaller, quality of life fixes.

The complete changelog:

fixed case where matchmaking requests would reach rate limits of the server leading to a "loading battleground" timeout

fixed current locale not taken into account in the dropdown

fixed case where the spanish locale was used although not available

fixed case where in certain screen aspect ratios the tier#3 skills weren't draggable

fixed System Crasher not being visible

fixed case where a popup would appear if you right click on an empty skill slot on the battleground

fixed Shrappie Shrapnel, Speedy Scrapper combo having a limit

Thank you for playing, see you in the battlegrounds!