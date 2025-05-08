Added "Lock X Axis", "Lock Y Axis" Quality of life controls.
In Settings, 'Controls' ui has been updated.
Fixed keybind string displayed in tutorial/training may be the default keybind.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added "Lock X Axis", "Lock Y Axis" Quality of life controls.
In Settings, 'Controls' ui has been updated.
Fixed keybind string displayed in tutorial/training may be the default keybind.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update