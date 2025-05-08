 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18383920 Edited 8 May 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added "Lock X Axis", "Lock Y Axis" Quality of life controls.
In Settings, 'Controls' ui has been updated.

Fixed keybind string displayed in tutorial/training may be the default keybind.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3611951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link