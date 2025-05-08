 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18383839
Update notes via Steam Community

More journals, more you
Free users can now create up to 5 new journals.
Pages like paper
Instead of one long scroll, journals now have paper-like pages. This gives you more control and helps you stay organized. Pick from different page templates when adding new pages.
A more focused space
We’ve removed the background and sound feature known as “Vibe.” If you’re looking for ambiance while you journal, we recommend and love wellspace.app.
Streaks are easier to keep
Streaks are now under Profile > Rewards where you’ll be able to claim a daily reward just for checking in.
The longer your streak, the bigger the rewards—stay consistent and stack up the perks!

