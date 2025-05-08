 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18383823
Update notes via Steam Community

New art thoughout the whole game
New lighting
New playable and unlockeable player characters
New UI
New easter eggs
Saving and loading runs added
New settings Look senstivity and multi channel audio

