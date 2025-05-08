-Updated motor sounds and related audio for the 3000 series, 3020 series, 4300 series, and 4600 series.

-Updated the sound of the air horn.

-Fixed an issue where train 回862 could not depart on time when starting game 100 or 200 seconds before departure.

-Fixed an issue where the opposite crew door would open when playing as an upbound conductor on the 50000 series with camera movement set to “instant.”

-Fixed an issue where train 回771 could not depart on time.

-Changed Daidoji Station's announcement system from up/down track-based control to platform-specific control.

-Changed the departure platform of train 676 at Daidoji Station to platform 1.

＊Original text(Japanese)＊

一部車種のモータ音、その他修正のアップデート

・3000形、3020形、4300形、4600形のモーター音などを変更しました。

・空笛の音を変更しました。

・回862列車が100秒前開始、200秒前開始だと定時発車できない不具合を修正しました。

・カメラ移動が「瞬時」設定の時、上り車掌で50000形でプレイすると反対側の乗務員室扉が開く問題を修正しました。

・回771列車が定時発車できない不具合を修正しました。

・大道寺駅の放送装置を上下別から番線ごとの制御へと変更しました。

・676列車の大道寺発車番線を1番線へ変更しました。