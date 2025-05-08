 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

修复
修复部分将领数据;
修复壶关地形问题;
修复牧草对牧场加成无效的问题;
修复弓骑兵兵法飞射没有伤害的问题;
修复郡城城防的攻击范围问题;
优化自建武将名字过长的问题;
修复虚兵部队可以进城的问题;
修复战场吸血没有效果的问题;
修复经验溢出问题;
修复天赋过多洗髓无法替换天赋问题;
修复部分物品增加忠君度无效的问题;
优化
优化世界上部队调遣时间;
优化吴郡与匪寨之间的路径;
优化武将和城市列表按钮;
优化武将和城市列表按钮样式;
优化武将详情部队经验条长度;
优化城市委任探索，优先派遣没有部队的武将;
优化屏幕滑动速度;

