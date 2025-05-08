Death has graciously agreed to lower his health somewhat in the mid-rounds - we decided to lead off with the "hardest" version of Death, and it's clear that he might have had a little too staying power.
Death Health Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3435261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update