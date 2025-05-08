Fixed a critical bug whereby certain users cannot interact with the Aircraft Tracking UI without first disconnecting their HOTAS and reloading the software

Added "No Controller Assigned" advisory if users attempt to run a Aircraft Tracking test subcomponent with no controller assigned to that subcomponent in the Rebind Menu

Added formatting lines to the Aircraft Tracking Test Rebind Menu to make it less visually confusing, as well as red text that better explains that a test subcomponent will only work with the explicitly user-assigned controller