Critical Bug Fix
Fixed a critical bug whereby certain users cannot interact with the Aircraft Tracking UI without first disconnecting their HOTAS and reloading the software
Changes
-
Added "No Controller Assigned" advisory if users attempt to run a Aircraft Tracking test subcomponent with no controller assigned to that subcomponent in the Rebind Menu
-
Added formatting lines to the Aircraft Tracking Test Rebind Menu to make it less visually confusing, as well as red text that better explains that a test subcomponent will only work with the explicitly user-assigned controller
-
Resetting the dial in the Dial test subcomponent in the Multitasking Test now adds 2 points to your score rewarding users for resetting the dial at the "Last Second", more in line with the behavior in the real TBAS
Changed files in this update