8 May 2025 Build 18383245 Edited 8 May 2025 – 03:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Critical Bug Fix

Fixed a critical bug whereby certain users cannot interact with the Aircraft Tracking UI without first disconnecting their HOTAS and reloading the software

Changes

  • Added "No Controller Assigned" advisory if users attempt to run a Aircraft Tracking test subcomponent with no controller assigned to that subcomponent in the Rebind Menu

  • Added formatting lines to the Aircraft Tracking Test Rebind Menu to make it less visually confusing, as well as red text that better explains that a test subcomponent will only work with the explicitly user-assigned controller

  • Resetting the dial in the Dial test subcomponent in the Multitasking Test now adds 2 points to your score rewarding users for resetting the dial at the "Last Second", more in line with the behavior in the real TBAS

