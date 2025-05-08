Hey everyone! We're back after an unexpected and lengthy hiatus. You can expect new episodes to start coming out soon! Until then, we released an update with some cool new features & balance changes.

System:

-Upgraded the cutscenes to now be capable of having dynamic camera angles. This will be used to animate cutscenes starting Episode 7.

-You can now change equipment when losing a battle.

-Made the Pause Menu loop up and down

Balancing:

-Increase Team Point gain to 10 instead of 7 (both during skip & from asteroid). This is to decrease the overall difficulty of the game, but mainly to make it so skipping during shorter ultra-bosses is more viable

-Lowered cost of Asteroid Belt to 1750 junk instead of 2250 junk.

-Asteroid Belt gives 30TP instead of 25TP. This and lowering the price is to help give a bit of ease of access for ultra-bosses, as it seems balancing this for normal bosses is unnecessary as the average player tends to take a while with them anyways.

-Rainbow Filled Donuts give 25TP instead of 15

-Ramen of Branching Time gives 50TP instead of 30

-Lunch Box now heals you by 10 every turn instead of 5

-Nerfed pirate king clones attack to deal 5 damage instead of 10 and fixed bug where it would still attack Echo during a flirt.

-Nerfed glitch beast projectile to do 5 damage instead of 15 due to the intense timing of the block (we’re keeping the intense timing to mess with no-hitters :P)

That's all for now. We're going to start uploading videos on our YouTube, including a guide to the battle system, gameplay videos, a comprehensive video on what the game is, and more!