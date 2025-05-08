The new Scanning & Navigation tutorial is now 99% finished.

Added some tutorial specific event broadcasts to the Sensors console.

Fixed the blue highlight that plague planetary clouds on the sensors/holo display.

Added the ability for the sensors to properly toggle planetwide clouds on planets such as Venus.

Fixed bug 1697 - Bridge lighting panel is powered by wrong breaker.

Maybe made the YouTube player work in multiplayer. Needs testing.

Finished all of the F Deck corridor panelling.

Finished all of the G Deck corridor panelling.