The new Scanning & Navigation tutorial is now 99% finished.
Added some tutorial specific event broadcasts to the Sensors console.
Fixed the blue highlight that plague planetary clouds on the sensors/holo display.
Added the ability for the sensors to properly toggle planetwide clouds on planets such as Venus.
Fixed bug 1697 - Bridge lighting panel is powered by wrong breaker.
Maybe made the YouTube player work in multiplayer. Needs testing.
Finished all of the F Deck corridor panelling.
Finished all of the G Deck corridor panelling.
Added new wall panelling around the Reactor Room.
Development Build 0.225.0.95
