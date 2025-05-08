🔧 Main Update:
-Full Steam Deck compatibility is now available!
-A new input system has been implemented to enable complete controller navigation.
⚔️ Boss Balance Updates:
Luna:
-Health reduced from 300 to 280.
-"Celestial Spinning Dagger" attack removed.
-Slight delay added to attack spawns for fairer gameplay.
Kira Glitch:
-New opening move: "Duck Dive" — a fixed anchor drops at player spawn.
🎵 UI and Menu Improvements:
-New button in the main menu links to the official soundtrack by LosthinK.
-Updated button highlight colors for controller/Steam Deck: green, blue, and red (matching the order of in-game crystals).
-Level select now includes a "Return to Main Menu" button.
-Level menu button sounds removed.
-Level UI bugs fixed.
🧠 Bug Fixes & Design Choices:
-Fixed issue where players could relaunch the ball mid-flight in Breakout levels.
-Version number updated in the main menu.
🏆 Steam Achievement Visuals:
-Locked achievements now display in full color (representing the bosses still holding their crystals).
-Once unlocked, achievements turn black and white to reflect the loss of their power.
