🔧 Main Update:

-Full Steam Deck compatibility is now available!

-A new input system has been implemented to enable complete controller navigation.

⚔️ Boss Balance Updates:



Luna:

-Health reduced from 300 to 280.

-"Celestial Spinning Dagger" attack removed.

-Slight delay added to attack spawns for fairer gameplay.

Kira Glitch:

-New opening move: "Duck Dive" — a fixed anchor drops at player spawn.

🎵 UI and Menu Improvements:

-New button in the main menu links to the official soundtrack by LosthinK.

-Updated button highlight colors for controller/Steam Deck: green, blue, and red (matching the order of in-game crystals).

-Level select now includes a "Return to Main Menu" button.

-Level menu button sounds removed.

-Level UI bugs fixed.

🧠 Bug Fixes & Design Choices:

-Fixed issue where players could relaunch the ball mid-flight in Breakout levels.

-Version number updated in the main menu.

🏆 Steam Achievement Visuals:

-Locked achievements now display in full color (representing the bosses still holding their crystals).

-Once unlocked, achievements turn black and white to reflect the loss of their power.